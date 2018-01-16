Shahbaz inaugurates newly constructed GIDS Block

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the newly constructed Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed (GIDS) Block at Services Hospital, here today. He also inaugurated the liver clinic set up at the 7th floor of the block. After the inauguration, he visited different sections and inspected the quality of medical facilities provided to the patients.

He also monitored the electronic slip system of the hospital and expressed the satisfaction over the availability of different medical facilities. Talking to the doctors and paramedical staff, the Chief Minister said that this building has been constructed with a cost of Rs. 1.37 billion and various most modern medical facilities are arranged for the patients. In addition to three lifts for the patients, a special lift has also been installed to move the patient along with bed.

He said that this hospital has been providing modern healthcare facilities to thousands of patients daily and online slip counters have been set up in this hospital with 300-beds capacity to facilitate the patients. Similarly, electronic parking facility has been provided in addition to start of a shuttle service to transfer the patients from emergency to different wards. He said the hospital is playing the role of a best treatment facility and a nine-storey block has been constructed under the expansion project.

While talking to the media after the inauguration of the new block, the Chief Minister said that a wonderful block has been constructed and added that he has been happy to see the immaculate cleanliness conditions along with provision of latest treatment facilities in this mega hospital.

The new block is a milestone initiative with regard to provision of medical facilities to the patients; he added and congratulated the Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, concerned secretaries, professors and other relevant staff on the completion of this new block.

He also extended felicitations to the young doctors and made it clear that he has no animosity towards them. I am happy the way young doctors are serving the ailing humanity here. In fact, construction of Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed Block in the Services Hospital is a result of teamwork and commitment to serve the ailing humanity and it is hoped that this block will play a leading role in serving the patients under the supervision of Dr. Mehmood. The latest CT scan machine which has been set up in this block is quality-wise equivalent to the machine which has been installed at the PKLI and latest ultrasound machines are also provided here. It is sanguine that free CT scan facility is provided here and this wonderful model should be further promoted keeping in view its utility for the needy people.

He said that provision of quality medical facilities is the responsibility of the state and state-of-the-art hospitals have been established to fulfill this obligation.

He said that he has been happy to witness the availability of various latest facilities here and hoped that this system will fully serve the patients in need. Replying to a question asked about the agitation of January 17, the Chief Minister said that when the day would dawn then we talk about it. However, I invite the agitators to come here and examine the standard of medical facilities.

They should also visit the PKLI to know about the various latest facilities provided for the treatment of patients there. I am of the considered opinion that such hospitals should also be established in Sindh, KPK and other provinces and I advise the agitators to avoid wasting time of the people.

We are inaugurating the public welfare projects and I am unaware that if agitators are opposing me or they opposing the public welfare projects? I request such elements to stop wasting time of the nation, he added. Replying to another question asked about the murder of Zainab in Kasur, the Chief Minister said that inhuman cruelty has been meted out with her and made it clear that he will not sit idle till the arrest of the criminal involved in this incident. We are cognizant of our responsibility and it will be fulfilled at every cost, he further said.

Provincial Ministers Kh. Salman Rafique, Kh. Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health and others were present on the occasion.