Shahbaz inaugurates, lays foundation stones of Rs 23b projects in Mandi Bahauddin

Upgrades Rasool Technical College to university; Farmers provided fertilizers at half price

Our Correspondent

Mandi Bahauddin

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, during his visit to Mandi Bahauddin district on Thursday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of different development projects amounting to Rs.23 billion. He announced construction of Dinga-Mandi Bahauddin Road along-with elevating the status of Rasool Technical College to the university, adding that he will revisit this area soon to lay the foundation stone of the university.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Malikwal and said that a sea of the people is witness to the fact that PML-N shall again succeed in the elections of 2018. “I have given the gift of mobile hospital to the people of Layyah and now I have brought a gift of mobile hospital for Mandi Bahauddin, as well. This mobile hospital facility will provide round-the-clock treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people living in far-flung area of the district.” A new hospital has been set up in Malikwal while the repair and construction of DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin is going on in full swing.

He said that Sindh, KP and Balochistan had gas facility with them but Punjab had neither electricity nor any sui-gas and due to this, industries in Punjab were destroyed and homes were plunged into darkness. There was no electricity for tube wells either. The PML-N government has set up energy projects of thousands of megawatts capacity by working day and night. He said that a few years back, Zardari Sahib claimed that he devised the CPEC project and the nation wants to know that if you have had signed the CPEC projects, then why the foundation stones of the projects were not laid? On the other side, Imran Khan Niazi speaks lies day and night and levels allegations. During an interview in 2013, he claimed that he will make KP self-sufficient in electricity and this electricity will also be provided to whole of Pakistan. But Khan Sahib has not produced even a single kilowatt electricity till today.

The election of 2018 is nearer and the people will have to decide carefully that if they need a political leadership that served them or they need Niazi Sahib who speaks lies and Zardari Sahib who is involved in plunder. For the first time in the history of the country, fertilizers have been given at half the price to the farmers and subsidy to the tune of billions of rupees has been given on electricity tube wells. Similarly, interest-free loans have been given to small farmers and 3.5 lakh deserving students have been given opportunity to study through educational stipends.

Due to our efforts, iron ore reserves have been identified in Chiniot having a total value of 450 billion rupees. The Chief Minister said that if we are accorded an opportunity to serve the people again and I am chosen as Khadim-e-Pakistan, then Mandi Bahauddin will be developed like Faisalabad. He said that sugar mills are doing injustice with farmers and I hold meeting everyday to review this situation. I have ordered to arrest the mill owner. I shall ensure to provide suitable price of sugarcane to farmers come what may. The persons who will try to snatch the rights of the farmers will have to go to jails.

The person who wakes up at 1 p.m. daily cannot do anything and Niazi Sahib who wakes up lately starts leveling allegations and speaking falsehood in the evening. The Chief Minister inaugurated 94 km long Gujrat-Salim Interchange via Mandi Bahauddin Road, 24 km long Khalia-Sial Interchange Road, Gojra to Talhi Adda, Pul Noorania to Tibba Manik Bosal and 69 km long Gojra–Qadirabad Road. He also inaugurated THQ Hospital Malikwal which has been completed with the cost of 31 crore rupees.

He laid foundation stone of development works of Government Degree College Malikwal. He also laid the foundation stone of bridge construction project at Jhelum River which will be completed with 1.5 billion rupees. He laid foundation stones of many other projects as well. Meanwhile, Rs. 2 billion, 75 crore and 89 lakh will be spent on construction of bridge and four roads in Mandi Bahauddin. The Chief Minister announced that development projects will be completed by the end of this year.