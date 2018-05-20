Shahbaz inaugurates fully operational Bhikki power plant

Our Correspondent

Sheikhupura

Punjab Chief Minister and ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday inaugurated the fully Operational Combined Cycle of 1180MW Bhikki Power Plant in Sheikhupura and also visited its Control Room.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that today is the historic day as loadshedding is being eliminted from the country with the struggle of PML-N government. He said that the Bhikki Power Plant has been constructed with the revenue of the provincial government, adding that the project was completed transparently.

The chief minister said that Haveli Bahadur Shah, Bhikki power plant and Balloki have added 3600 MW in the national grid.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that Haveli Bahadur Shah Plant, Balloki Plant and Bhikki, all three power plants are operational. “I believe all those involved in making these projects successful deserve applause,” the chief minister said.

Taking a jibe at his political opponents, Shahbaz said that those who stagged a sit-in have wasted PML-N’s government’s first year which caused a huge loss to the country’s economy. The nation will not pardon those who stagged sit-in, he added.

“PTI chairman Imran Khan had promised to provide electrivity to whole country,” he said and added his party-led government generated minus six megawatt electricity during its tenure.

“The PML-N’s every work is for the betterment of the country.”

He said electricity is being provided to the whole of Pakistan during Iftar, Sehr and Salatul Tarawih and it has been made possible due to blessings of Allah Almighty and day and night efforts of the PML-N.

Eight years ago Guddu power plant was installed at the cost of eight lakh and 36 thousands dollars per MW, while Bhikki power has been installed at the cost four lakh and 66 thousands dollar per MW. Billions of rupees have been saved in all projects. Consumers are getting cheap electricity due to these projects. While Zardari pushed the country to darkness of load shedding, did huge corruption in power projects and now he is giving sermons against corruption.

Those who tell lies and make baseless claims have no right to lead. He said the centre represents all four units and it has responsibility to install power projects. However, Punjab government has installed projects from its own resources and it was not our responsibility. Whole of Pakistan is benefitting projects of the Punjab government. He said Singh government of Zardari had installed a power plant in Nooriabad which has not been able to produce electricity to its capacity and this project is producing 5 to 10 MW.

He said the PML-N government has completed 10,000MW power projects in the country in the record short time and the country has no example of this efficiency.