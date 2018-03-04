Shahbaz: Imran Niazi is founder of politics of lies

Felicitates PML-N backed Senate winning candidates

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Saturday said that those who had shown the worst performance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are doing the politics of lies and baseless allegations.

He said Imran Khan Niazi is the founder of politics of lies in Pakistan but he should know that no conspiracy to detract people through artificial support could succeed.

In a statement, CM Shahbaz Sharif said the elements which were levelling allegations were not well-wishers of the nation and they had tried to obstruct development and progress at every stage. But they had faced humiliation and the truth had won finally, he added.

He said that opponents of the public development should know that the trick of their negative politics would fail because the people did not pay attention to hollow slogans and claims and negative politics.

The chief minister said that during the PML-N tenure, all development projects had been completed and they had no parallel in terms of transparency. He said billions of rupees were saved in development projects. He said development projects had been completed in all parts of the province and South Punjab had been given importance in every project.

He said that people hate politics of allegations and accusations and they wanted prosperity and development. He said the people would reject leaders of liars in 2018 general elections. He said the PML-N considered public service its obligation and today Pakistan is more secure, peaceful, developed and strong compared with the past.

He said that the PML-N had dedicated all its efforts to public service. He said that people were benefiting from various development projects. He said every projects of was an example of transparency, top quality and speed. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif despite being unwell on Saturday cast his vote as polling was continuing at Punjab Assembly for 12 Senate seats from Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the PML-N-backed Senate candidates for their victory in the Senate elections.

In his congratulatory message, CM Shahbaz Sharif said newly-elected senators should utilize their energies for the supremacy of the constitution, rule of law and strengthening of the democratic system and play their effective role in the legislative process. CM Shahbaz Sharif said he hopes that newly elected senators will come up to the expectations.

He said results of the Senate elections have proved that the PML-N is the largest political party of the country and it lives in the hearts of the people. He said the PML-N cannot be expelled from the hearts of the people through lies. He said for the leaders of the politics of lies and conflicts, the results of the Senate elections are the writing on the wall and the PML-N will sweep the 2018 general polls with more majority than in the 2013 elections.

The chief minister came to the assembly to exercise his right of vote. It is pertinent to mention here that the election for 12 Senate seats from Punjab started at the Punjab Assembly on the scheduled time of 9 am and will continue uninterrupted till 4 pm.