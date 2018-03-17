Shahbaz holds high-level meeting to review law & order situation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation, here today. The meeting strongly condemned the Raiwind blast and paid tributes to great sacrifices of police officials and other martyrs. It also prayed for the departed souls. Interim report of the Raiwind blast was also presented in the meeting and security of PSL matches to be held in Lahore, along with other matters, came under review.

Shehbaz Sharif issued special instructions with regard to security arrangements and said that peaceful and safe holding of PSL matches be ensured. The enthusiasts will get a chance to witness best cricket in Lahore. International cricket is being revived in Pakistan, he added. He said that foolproof security should be provided to the players and expressed the satisfaction that due to the efforts and sacrifices of Pak army, police and other law enforcement agencies, the incidents of terrorism have been sufficiently decreased.

He said that Raiwind blast is a brutal conspiracy to destabilize the country. The immortal sacrifices of police officials and other martyrs, who have lost their lives in this attack, will not go wasted and all of our sympathies are with the bereaved families. He said that foolproof security arrangements for PSL-3 matches will be ensured at every cost and all the line departments will have to make the best arrangements with their collective efforts and by maintaining close liaison with each other. The enemy does not want the nation to joy but we have to fail the nefarious designs with our collective efforts and vision.

The Chief Minister directed that security and other arrangements of the matches should be better than the PSL final that held in Lahore last year. Best arrangements should be ensured inside as well as outside the stadium and the cabinet committee should personally supervise every step made in this regard and on the spot monitoring of the arrangements should be made. He said that holding of the matches will be ensured in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere and for that purpose, all the line departments will have to efficiently work as it is a matter of national pride and honour. He directed that best arrangements of cleanliness should also be made inside and outside the stadium and continued supply of electricity should be ensured inside the stadium as well as entry and exit points of the stadium during the matches. He said the match route, along with the whole city of Lahore, should be illuminated through lights. In any emergency, one has always to perform extraordinary steps and difficult destinations become easy with sincere commitment. He directed that security arrangements should be further improved in Lahore and other cities of the province as well.