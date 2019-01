Sugar Mills reference

Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has nominated Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz as accused in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

As per details, the NAB team has sent the reference to the Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

NAB’s executive board will provide approval to file the reference.

