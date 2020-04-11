Shahbaz, Hamza cases adjourned till 23rd

Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of Ashiyana Iqbal Housing Scandal, Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond earning cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Shairf and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif until April 23.

The court heard the Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz while later could not be produced in the wake of coronavirus and he could not be indicted in the case.

In the same case, Shahbaz’s lawyer Muhammad Nawaz Advocate completed his attendance while later the court summoning Hamza for indictment again adjourned the hearing till April 23.

Admin judge of Accountability Court (AC) Jawadul Hassan extended the judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz for 13 days in the assets beyond earning case. The judge of the same court, Amjad Nazeer Ch heard the Ashiyana Iqbal case while the accused in the case Ahad Chema and Shahid Shafiq could not be brought to the court due to coronavirus after the end of their 14-day judicial remand while Fawad Hassan Fawad and Bilal Qudwai appeared before the court.

Shabaz Sharif’s counsel Chaudhry Nawaz advocate on his behalf marked the attendance while later the AC adjourned the hearing until April 23 and summoned the witnesses on to record their statement on the next hearing.