Shahbaz habitual of blaming admin for failure: Elahi

Gujrat

Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is habitual of holding administration responsible for his failure and bad intention. He claimed that the Lahore show was destined to flop and Shahbaz Sharif can’t hide his conspiracy by hurling abuses at the police and the caretakers.

He stated this while addressing a very big electoral meeting during PML and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf (PTI) joint election campaign in Gujrat on Sunday which was also addressed by PTI candidate from PP-31 Ch Salim Sarwar Jaura, Mian Imran Masood and other leaders.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that Shahbaz Sharif has always been in the habit of targeting junior officers on surfacing of the results of his wrong doings and shortcomings; he had punished numerous Deputy Commissioners, SPs and junior officers for his own doings.

The PML leader said that the decision to accord reception to Nawaz Sharif, convicted for corruption, on his return was against public desires but Shahbaz Sharif in order to show off his so-called loyalty and love wrote the script for reception rally and implemented it also, acting on the second part of the same script he is staging this drama also that lakhs of people were out there on roads in Lahore but they were not allowed to go to the airport by the caretaker government’s subordinate administration and police.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the PML-N President should not become the Election Commission, now administration and police are not subordinate to his orders, which he is habitual of threatening.

