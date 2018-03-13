Shahbaz grieved at loss of lives in accidents

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Bella in Hub.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of death of a senior citizen in Civil Hospital, Faisalabad.

He has ordered a probe into the matter and sought a report from the Secretary Health.

He said that legal action should be initiated after fixing the responsibility and added that no leniency or negligence will be tolerated in the process of providing healthcare facilities to the people.