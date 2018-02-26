Shahbaz greets new LHCBA office-bearers

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the newly-elected Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Anwarul Haq Pannu, Vice President Chaudhry Noor Sammad Khan and other office-bearers.

The chief minister, in his message of felicitation here Sunday, said the LHCBA had assumed an effective role in the implementation of rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution and that role was expected from the newly-elected leadership that they would use their energies and resources for the welfare of lawyers and to solve their problems.

He said the lawyers community had always played a historical role for the stability of democratic system and to restore the independence of judiciary. Their part was imperative for providing immediate justice to the general population, he added.