Shahbaz greets nation on Ramazan

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation and Muslim Ummah over the start of holy month of Ramadan. He said that we thank to Almighty Allah for being blessed with this holy month of Ramadan Mubarak. This month is the lesson of self-accountability to us.

This blissful month provides an opportunity of unity, tolerance and deep thinking to us. He said that fasting is an Islamic obligation as well as a training of self-discipline. This month also teaches of about tolerance and sacrifices. We should take maximum care of the deserving people in this month, he added.

It is a month of blessings for all of us and provides a golden opportunity to benefit from the blessings of Almighty Allah. He asked the nation to pray for peace, security and safety of all of us this month of Ramadan. The rich people take care of the deserving people around them.

He said that Punjab government has announce historic Ramadan package amounting billion of rupees for the people this year as well as every possible efforts have been made to provide relief to the masses, the Chief Minister concluded.