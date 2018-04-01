Shahbaz greets Christians

Staff Reporter

Congratulating the Christian community on Easter, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said we equally share pleasures on this event. He said Easter teaches to spend time with helpless and needy persons and share pleasures with them. He said Easter represents the emotion of inclination in human life towards good qualities and goodness. He said respecting honour and dignity of all prophets is our religious duty.

He said believing in all prophets is part of Islam. Brotherhood, harmony, unity and forgiveness is the crux of teaching of Hazrat Essa (A.S). He said the role of Christian community in the development of Pakistan is praiseworthy and this community is playing active role in the development of Pakistan. He said the Christian community has earned good name in Pakistan through its service in health and education fields. He said all minorities have equal rights as per the constitution of Pakistan.

He said quota for minorities in jobs is being strictly implemented. Looking after holy places of minorities and their decoration is the priority of the government.