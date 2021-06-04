Shahbaz: Govt hoodwinking masses with ‘forged statistics’

PM has no knowledge of basics of economics: Abbasi

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday claimed that the government was pushing out wrong statistics and misinforming the public since the start of the PTI tenure.

“The government’s statistics [regarding the budget] have already become a subject of debate,” Shahbaz said while addressing a virtual seminar attended by PML-N budget analysts.

“Their past is evident and they have been putting forth forged figures,” he said. “This comes on top of the government’s worst performance and major failures.”

The PML-N chief further stated that “We will present a joint stance after holding consultation with all the parties in the Parliament.”

Meanwhile, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, addressing the Opposition’s pre-budget seminar, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan “has no knowledge of the basics of economics” and makes decisions in line with advice from “courtiers”.

Abbasi claimed that during the incumbent government’s tenure, as many as five million people have become unemployed.

The former premier further claimed the PTI-led government has pushed 20 million people into poverty and has heavily burdened people by increasing the price of electricity by more than 62%.