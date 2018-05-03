Shahbaz: Good if NAB’s sun shining all over Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday said that if National Accountability Bureau’s sun had been shining all over Pakistan, then it was a good thing.

Speaking to media here, Shahbaz said 99.9 per cent of loans provided to 12 million people in Punjab were returned, but on the other hand, individuals got billions of rupees loans waived off.

He said the nation would shower its blessings upon the NAB for taking an indiscriminate action against mega corruption scandals.

Suggesting his political rivals to demonstrate maturity, the Punjab chief minister said his opponents were welcomed to hold rallies in Lahore, but they should also heed on health facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N president, while addressing a ceremony in Lahore, had criticised the state institutions for focusing their ‘eagle eyes’ on Punjab only and warned that the NAB’s double standards were unacceptable.

“The sun of National Accountability Bureau is shining over Punjab,” he was quoted as saying and challenged his opponents to prove even an iota of corruption against him.

Shahbaz said that Imran Khan should first compare 2011 and 2018 public gatherings, and then challenge his party for a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The statement by the PML-N president came after NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the anti-graft body’s “sun was shining across the country not just in Punjab.”

“There will be no bias in our crackdown on corrupt persons,” said the NAB chief during a meeting of the anti-graft body’s executive board on Wednesday.

Iqbal further instructed officials to take all possible measures to arrest fugitives and wanted persons. “NAB does not believe in preferential treatment with anyone,” he stressed at the meeting.

Iqbal directed all DGs to bring all ongoing inquiries, investigations and audits to their logical conclusions in accordance with the law.