Shahbaz given permission to meet family

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Prison officials gave permission to Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shahbaz Sharif to meet his family today.

According to sources, the request made by Shahbaz’s family was approved by the jail officials. The PML-N leader will meet with his family in the afternoon at the Minister’s Enclave sub-jail.

On Wednesday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met Shahbaz at the Minister’s Enclave sub-jail. During the meeting which lasted for over an hour, the two discussed the current political situation of the country and the future plan of action.

Shahbaz, who was arrested on October 5 in connection with the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case, is currently in Islamabad on transit remand to attend the National Assembly session.

