Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea dismissed

Islamabad: An Islamabad court on Tuesday dismissed a bail plea filed by PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him.

The verdict was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal who had reserved the verdict on Monday after both sides completed their arguments.

Shahbaz Gill was arrested on August 9 after he allegedly made controversial remarks about the army while talking to a private news channel. He has been detained since, amid claims of him being subjected to torture and sexual abuse during custody. On August 25, he applied for post-arrest bail.

During the previous hearing, Shahbaz Gill’s counsel told the court that his client was ready to apologise and clear any misunderstanding.

While giving arguments, Gill’s lawyer contended that the complainant of the case city magistrate levelled allegations of sedition on the PTI leader after extracting different bits from the transcript of his remarks.

“Gill never thought about committing treason. There must be a misunderstanding about Gill’s statement which he is willing to clear,” he said.