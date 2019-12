Observer Report

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill is likely to be appointed as adviser to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources said. In this regard, a notification will be issued within 24 to 48 hours. Senator Faisal Javed will also be given an important position in the government, sources further said. It may be noted that Shahbaz Gill had tendered his resignation as spokesperson to CM Punjab a few months back.