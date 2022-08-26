Shahbaz Gill seeks post-arrest bail from court in sedition case

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who has been arrested on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army, approached a sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday for post-arrest bail till the disposal of the case.

Gill was arrested on August 9 after he made controversial remarks allegedly about the army during an a TV channel bulletin and has been detained since, amid claims of him being subjected to torture and sexual abuse during custody.

Meanwhile, police have denied these allegations and sought extensions in his remand multiple times, maintaining that it was required to complete the case’s investigation.

An Islamabad district and sessions on Wednesday rejected a police request for another extension of seven days in Gill’s physical remand, following which his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, announced that they would be filing an application for the PTI leader’s bail now.

Subsequently, he filed a bail petition in a sessions court on his client’s behalf ton Thursday.

The petition, contended that the first information report (FIR) registered against Gill was “concocted, cryptic and baseless”.

It said the FIR was “a pack of lies and it is registered on the behalf of the incumbent government to settle to political score with the applicant party PTI and its leadership including Imran Khan”.

The petition further said the entire action was “patently illegal and politically motivated” and amounted to a colourable exercise of power by the state.