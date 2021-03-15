Shahbaz Gill comes under egg, ink attack at LHC

LAHORE – Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill was attacked with eggs and ink at the Lahore High Court (LHC) reportedly by supporters and workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to media, Gill called it an act of “ghunda gardi” besides vowing to not take revenge from their in the same way.

“We will respond through practical politics instead of ghunda gardi,” he said, adding: “We will not curse in response of curse”.

Shehbaz Gill manhandled. This is so bad. Condemnable. pic.twitter.com/iZ47VYn6py — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) March 15, 2021

The LHC had summoned the PM’s aide in a case related the allegedly use of his political influence to register case against national and some foreign citizens.

The Islampura police in Lahore had registered a case against Tahir Mobeen and Turkish citizens Cemil Senocak and Yemen Yemenoglu under sections 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

However, the accused persons approached the LHC, accusing Gill of embroiling them in a fake case.

The PTI leader came to the high court to attend the hearing in this regard when PML-N’s workers reportedly hurled eggs and ink on him.

Before attending the hearing, Gill shared a tweet that shows he was already known to the plan of the PML-N. He said that some journalists had informed him that the PML-N workers will attack him.

آج 2 بجے دوپہر لاہور ہائی کورٹ میں معزز عدالت کے سامنے پیش ہو رہا ہوں۔ صحافی دوستوں سے پتہ چلا کہ مسلم لیگ ن کے غنڈا گروپ نے میرے پر حملہ کرنے کی تیاری کر رکھی ہے۔ عمران خان کا سپاہی ہوں۔عدالت آؤں گا آپ سے ڈرنے والا نہیں۔ سیاست کرنے پر یقین رکھتے ہیں آپ کی طرح غنڈا گردی پر نہیں۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 15, 2021

The special assistant is also facing charges of defamation by M/s Platform Turizm Tasimacilik, a subsidiary of Al-Bayrak Group of companies, over allegedly false accusations.