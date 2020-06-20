Shahbaz Gill calls on Balochistan Governor

Our Correspondent

Quetta

A delegation led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill called on Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here at Governor House Quetta on Friday.

During the meeting, various issues were came under discussion including current political situation in the province, the strategy to cope the coronavirus, Ehsas Emergency Cash Program, controlling of locust attack, development projects, and mutual cooperation between center and province.