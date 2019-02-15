Shahbaz gets bails at last

AFTER an ordeal of 132 days, PML(N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif was granted bail by Lahore High Court in two cases relating to Aashiana Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills. In a significant development, a division bench, headed by Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, observed that the court would see the parameters set by the National Accountability Bureau for investigations as reasons behind the selective arrests did not seem logical. Grant of bail in the same Aashina Housing Scheme to former Secretary Implementation to the Chief Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad is a clear testimony that the court is apparently not convinced about the justification offered by NAB for making high profile arrests.

The release of Shahbaz has widely been welcomed by his party and other opposition parties but taken with a pinch of salt by the ruling PTI as its leadership has counselled NAB to go into appeal against the decision of the Lahore High Court. Grant of bail also raises serious questions about motives and reasons of arrests of the opposition leaders by the Bureau apparently on clumsy and doubtful evidence. The arrest itself was questioned by legal experts and political analysts as Mian Shahbaz was summoned in Saaf Paani case and arrested in Aashiana Housing Scheme case on October 5, 2018. In the first place, there should be no arrest without first having formidable proof of wrongdoing but here NAB could not establish any worthwhile case against the former Chief Minister despite passage of five months. Why a leader was confined for such a long time without any solid case against him? In the Saaf Paani case too, PML(N)’s then candidate against former Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan – Engineer Qamarul Islam – was arrested during electioneering denying him an opportunity to run his campaign and was not released till January this year when the court granted him and six other accused bail. It is because of such instances that the reputation of NAB stands compromised as a fair and neutral institution of accountability. Every saner citizen of Pakistan would support campaign against the menace of corruption as this is one of the biggest problems of the country hindering our progress but the process should seem to be across the board and transparent, which is not the case at the moment.

There are allegations that NAB is selectively being used to malign some particular leaders and parties and is not serious in tackling the genuine cases of corruption and wrongdoing. We hope the court would examine the issue of parameters of arrests by NAB at the earliest so that no one suffers unnecessarily. Similarly, chief executives of the country and provinces as well as heads of ministries, departments and institutions have to take decision, which, some time, do not prove right. NAB and others concerned ought to see what was the real motivation and if the decision was taken with good intention then there should be no proceedings against the decision-makers as otherwise no one would be willing to take any right or wrong decision. This is what the bureaucracy is apprehending these days and is not ready to take any risk and according to media reports it was with this in view that a meeting of the NAB Chairman was arranged with civil bureaucracy to inspire confidence among the governmental machinery. Similar fears also exist among potential investors who are not ready to take any initiative because of large-scale interventions by NAB in almost all cases. Release of Shahbaz Sharif is being considered as a sort of relief for PML(N) which is under intense pressure.

Grant of bail also sends an impression that cases of corruption framed against its leadership were not tenable and politically motivated. The concern expressed by some PTI leaders over release on bail of Mian Shahbaz Sharif is also understandable as the entire criticism of the Opposition is based on the premise of corruption. The campaign of the PTI to de-seat Shahbaz from the Chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also rested on the same premise and the stand would be seriously undermined if Shahbaz or other PML(N) leaders get clean chits from the judiciary. Anyhow, the release of Shahbaz offers prospects of national reconciliation, which must not be lost due to petty political considerations. The country needs unity and mutual cooperation among institutions, the Government and the political parties so that the serious issues like economic slowdown, price hike, crime and challenges on external front are handled through collective will and wisdom. Important changes like final settlement of the Afghan crisis are taking place in the region and the Government and authorities concerned must have peace of mind to concentrate on related issues to ensure safeguarding of interests of Pakistan.

