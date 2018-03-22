Shahbaz for prudent water use to achieve development

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that water is a precious boon of Allah Almighty and human life is impossible without it. Water is the most important part of life on this universe which is also essential for animals and plants. Pakistan can be made a developed country by optimally utilizing its water resources.

In his message on World Water Day, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan is blessed with best water resources along with agricultural and mineral bounties. This water asset can be best utilized to further strengthen the agricultural economy. He said the purpose of World Water Day is to raise public awareness about it.

He said that clean drinking water is imperative for human life and provision of clean drinking water to the people is important part of governmental priorities. The Punjab government is working on several projects of providing clean drinking water to the masses. Effective policy has been designed and its implementation has also been ensured, he said. The correct and careful use of water resources is need of the hour and we all should also value our declining water resources, concluded the Chief Minister.