Shahbaz flyover to be ready within 90 days

Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Farrukh Naveed on Tuesday said the work on Shahbaz Sharif Flyover at Kashmir Road was in progress which would be completed within 90 days. He disclosed this while visiting Shahbaz Sharif Flyover at Kashmir Road. He stressed the need for a plan to shift Gepco installation to other places so that it would not disturb the flyover project.

He said the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) had to complete 4,800 meter long drainage both sides of flyover within a month. He said the Punjab government had released funds for flyover. He said that a comprehensive traffic plan had been chalked out at Sublime Chowk to facilitate people and to avoid traffic mess. He said the district administration was well-aware of the problems of people due to construction work which would be resolved at the earliest.—APP