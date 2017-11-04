Shahbaz felicitates Sikhs on Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the Sikh community on 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In his message of felicitation, he welcomed the Sikh community to Pakistan and especially in the Punjab to attend the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a traditional religious festival of the Sikh community which helps to promote brotherhood and harmony by participating the joys of each other. He said that Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the best example of religious tolerance and inter-faith harmony and he is among those great personalities who have had promoted the message of brotherhood and love to the humanity.

There are a number of sacred places of the Sikh community in the different part of the Punjab in Pakistan and we are happy that we get an opportunity every year to serve our Sikh brethren. He said that Sikh community has been provided every facility to perform religious ceremonies in a conducive atmosphere and they also enjoy the fullest liberty to live according to their belief.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab government fully believes in inter-faith harmony and a number of steps have been taken to further promote it. The Punjab government has given special attention to looking after, renovation and security of the Sikh Gurdwaras and they have been provided every sort of facility to perform their religious rituals. The welfare of all the minority communities including the Sikhs is part of governmental priorities, he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated that protection of fundamental rights of the minorities along with the protection of their lives and properties is the responsibility of the State and added that Pakistan Muslim League-N government has always ensured the protection of the rights of the minorities living in Pakistan.