Shahbaz felicitates Li Keqiang on his re-election as Chinese PM

Congratulates Air Chief Mujahid Anwar on assuming charge

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-N Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the Li Keqiang for being re-elected as the Chinese prime minister for the second term and expressed his best wishes for him.

Chief Minister said that re-election of Li Keqiang depicts confidence of Chinese people in his leadership abilities. Li Keqiang has helped China become globally strong economy in a short period of time with his leadership abilities. During the last five years, Chinese have attained a global status and the lives of the people have been improved as well.

He said Chinese nation has sincerely strived against joblessness, poverty and injustice under the guidance of its great leadership. He said that Li Keqiang’s vision, commitment and continued hard work has helped China to emerge as a defence power in the world in a short span of time. He said that China is a trustworthy and sincere friend which has always sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial. Both the countries have the same viewpoint on different international issues, global peace and mutual respect.

Pakistan-China friendship is immortal and this loving bond is being strengthened with the passage of time. During the reign of Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Pak-China friendship has transformed into historic relations, concluded the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on assuming the charge of Pakistan Air Force. He expressed best wished for him and said that Mujahid Anwar Khan is a brave, high-spirited and patriotic son of Pakistan Air Force. He said that PAF is one of the best air force in the world and the nation is proud of valor and bravery of the PAF eagles. He said that brave PAF sons have written a new history in war against terrorism, adding that officers and jawans of PAF have also rendered invaluable sacrifices for maintaining peace in the country.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to wonderful services of the outgoing PAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for the country and said that he has worked in an effective manner for national defense.

He said that Sohail Aman performed his duties, as the PAF Chief, in a most professional manner. Sohail Aman has worked wonderfully during his career and his services for the national defense will be remembered till lately, concluded the Chief Minister.