Shahbaz felicitates FPCCI office-bearers

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has felicitated Ghazanfar Bilour, the newly elected President and other office bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

In his message of felicitations to the office bearers, he said that FPCCI plays an important role in national economy and economic stability. He hoped that the newly elected body will play its role in safeguarding professional interests of the trading community and strengthening of the national economy.

The government is fully committed for rapid national development and all-out resources are being utilized for it. We shall also provide necessary support to the FPCCI to maintain economic stability in the country, he added.