Shahbaz, Fazl discuss political situation

Observer Report Lahore

Pakistan Democratic Movement head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday contacted PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif over telephone following his bail in a money laundering case.

During the telephone call, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F head congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on his release and expressed his best wishes.

Mian Shahbaz Sharif thanked Fazlur Rehman and the two leaders discussed the overall situation in the country and issues related to the PDM agenda.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman took Shahbaz Sharif into confidence regarding convening a meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The two leaders expressed concern over the surging coronavirus cases and death rate as well as the dwindling supply of oxygen in the country.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his gratitude towards the party workers, leaders and common people for showing great love and support for him.