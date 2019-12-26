Shahbaz family goes to court to unfreeze properties

Lahore

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif’s family on Thursday approached an accountability court in Lahore to have their movable and immovable properties unfrozen.

The opposition leader’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz and son Hamza Shehbaz moved an application challenging the court verdict in regard to freezing of their assets. Both applicants filed the application through their lawyers, which has been fixed for hearing on Jan 3.

They state that the decision to freeze their properties is incorrect and request the court to order the authorities concerned to unfreeze their assets.

Last month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore moved to get all movable and immovable properties of Shahbaz and his family members frozen in connection with a probe against them in the income beyond means and money laundering cases. The bureau wrote to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), director general of the excise and taxation department, Model Town Housing Society secretary, Judicial Employees Cooperative Housing Society secretary and Galliat Development Authority director general, asking them to freeze their properties with immediate effect.—INP