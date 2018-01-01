Shahbaz extends good wishes to the nation on new year

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has extended good wishes to the nation on the New Year night.

The chief minister, in his toasting message on the New Year, said that Pakistan of 2018 would be more peaceful, bright and strong as compared to that of past and Insha-Allah the new year would dawn as a hope for bright future, strong economy and prosperity.

“We will keep striving for making Pakistan a peaceful welfare state according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam,” he vowed. Shahbaz Sharif said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is bringing economic stability in the country, which is making people prosperous as it has proved to be the real game-changer for Pakistan.

In the last year as well, we have upheld the honor of completing all projects with speed, standard and transparency in Punjab.

While, the army, police and personnel of other forces have kept the flag high by rendering countless sacrifices in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

He said that new energy projects and ending of load-shedding is the gift from the PML-N government for people. He said that we have to move forward by passing through difficult circumstances and with the passion of correcting ourselves while learning from the mistakes of past.

Shahbaz said, “We have to renew the pledge of abolishing difference between the rich and the poor and to provide equal opportunities to everyone,” he added. “We will also have to review our achievements and failures while greeting New Year 2018 and farewell to 2017. Our commitment is higher than challenges and 2018 will bring light and hope for Pakistani nation.”