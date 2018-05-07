Shahbaz expects election win for dev projects

Staff Reporter

Lahore

President PML (N), Punjab Chief Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif says that people should vote PML (N) for continuity of development projects.

He said that Naizi and Zardari have only chanted hallow slogans while we have worked hard by day and night for the progress of our people. Let us know if there is any such hospital like Layyah and Vihari.

Shahba was talking to delegations of elected members.

He said that pathology labs are being set up at 26 DHQs which will provide facility of more than 43 free medical tests. He said that Pathology Labs will be established in 03 steps though out the province and their setup will be handed over to administration of best foreign Pathology Labs.

CM said that renowned company of Japan HITACHI with its personal system will provide facility of CT Scan Test at District Hospitals where 24 hours CT Scan services will be made available for patients. He assured that there won’t be any excuse of absence of Doctors and Staff or out of order of CT Scan machines. He said that those who are singing slogans of South Punjab today have done nothing in their tenure. We have allocated 42% of development budget for South Punjab which is a matchless precedent in the history.