Shahbaz for enhancing trade volume

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Thursday. During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest, including promotion of bilateral relations and expansion of cooperation, came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the fact the Japanese nation has tremendously progressed with its hard work and maintained that he is an admirer of Japanese hard work. He said that cordial relations exist between Pakistan and Japan and there is a need to adopt effective steps for further promoting trade and economic relations.

The volume of bilateral trade between the two counties is needed to be enhanced as well. The Chief Minister told that energy crisis has been overcome by the incumbent government and added that Japanese cooperation with the Punjab government for improving education, healthcare and civic amenities is praiseworthy. There is a great potential of investment in different sectors in the province of Punjab including education, health and energy fields.

He said that most conducive atmosphere has been developed for investment and due to the policy of the government to maintain transparency at every level, a large number of foreign investors are taking interest in investment here and Japan can also take full benefit of different opportunities of investment.