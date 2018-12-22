Shahbaz elected PAC chairman unopposed

Govt, Opp agree on solving public issues

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday was elected as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee unopposed.

During the PAC meeting, Pakistan Muslim League-N lawmaker Sh Rohail Asghar suggested name of Shahbaz for committee chairman and it was confirmed by Mushahid Hussain. Shahbaz’s name was the only one put forth and was accepted unopposed.

After his nomination, the PML-N president thanked Parliament members for placing their trust in him and assured that he will “take everyone along and move forward”.

Stating that the process of accountability will be transparent, Shahbaz added, “There is a need to improve the process of accountability and the PAC is an effective forum for that.”

Shahbaz also congratulated Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah, who was the former chairman of the committee, for running PAC effectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz congratulated Shahbaz and said, “Despite all differences we reached an agreement. Parliament has to fulfill the promises made to the nation and I hope that the PAC will meet people’s expectations,” Faraz added.

Further speaking on the occasion, PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan said, “PTI upheld democracy and elected you. We hope that if your family is found guilty then you will hand this post to someone else.” To this, Shahbaz smiled and said, “I will give no such opportunity.”

Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal also congratulated Shahbaz and said, “PAC is an important forum. No matter which party we belong to, the process of accountability should be transparent.”

Meanwhile, PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said, “Today a good tradition has been set that the PAC chairman is the opposition leader. We have to put politics aside and take forward the process of accountability. The PAC under Shahbaz’s chairmanship will show exemplary performance.”

The first PAC meeting will be held on Dec 28, said Shahbaz after being elected.

Later, in a major development, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Opposition leader in the House Shahbaz Sharif met on Friday and agreed to make legislation process effective and resolve public issues, said an official press statement.

