Shahbaz ‘dying’ to get NRO: Sh Rashid

Nation to hear good news for reconstruction, expansion of Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar railway tracks

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Shahbaz Sharif is ‘dying’ for an NRO. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the minister said that Shahbaz Sharif wants an NRO (a euphemism for relief in accountability cases) and is dying for relief. When asked about why he thinks the PML-N president wants relief, the minister maintained that Shahbaz ’s medical report demanded Air Conditioner, bed and other facilities for him in the prison.

‘If I am to live in such a prison, I will not even try getting bail,’ remarked Rasheed. About former premier and PML-N supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, Rasheed once again accused him that he was on foreign agenda and deliberately dropped Mumbai Attacks accused Ajmal Kasab’s address to benefit India. He also accused Nawaz Sharif of making secret telephone calls to India on foreign visits.

About the recent resignations and accusations of corruption against sitting ministers, Sheikh Rasheed said that PTI leaders and ministers ‘if involved in wrongdoings’ should be punished severely as they are in government. About Azam Swati’s resignation, he said that Swati should be lauded not maligned by the media for taking a bold and commendable step.

The minister, while apprising the media about Railways’ performance, said that just last week, the department’s earnings were Rs260million while this week, the earnings multiplied and now stand at Rs450million. ‘People are opting for advanced bookings, which shows their trust in railways,’ said Sheikh Rasheed. He announced that the nation will soon hear good news regarding expansion and reconstruction of Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar railway track, the Main Line 1 project (ML1) till December 31.

‘Prime Minister Imran Khan, finance minister, planning minister and I will finalize the modalities and will announce the good news before December 31,’ said the minister.

