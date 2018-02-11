Shahbaz distributes cheques under ‘CM self-employment scheme’

Says scheme is bridging rich-poor gap

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the CM Self Employment Scheme of the Punjab government is a revolutionary programme that is proving helpful in bridging the gap between rich and poor.

The chief minister expressed these views at a ceremony held at Badshahi Masjid in connection with the CM Self-Employment Scheme.

He said under this scheme, interest-free loans worth Rs40 billion has been distributed in 18 lakh needy families in six years and 2.25 cror people have been benefited from the loans. He said that the return of loans is 99.9 per cent and today more than 60 crore rupees will be distributed in 25000 families due to which their new lives will begin. He said 1.8 million families in the Punjab have been given interest-free loans under the scheme due to which they are able to earn a respectful leaving.

He said on the one hand there are great Pakistanis who have repaid the loans while on the other hand there are very rich persons who have got written off loans worth billions of rupees through approaches and bribes despite having Mercedes cars, factories and lucrative posts. He said he salutes these great Pakistanis who have returned loans and used them with honesty and sincerity.

He said in this ceremony there are great mothers, sons and elderly persons and I salute them on the behalf of the Punjab government for deciding to lead a respectful life through honesty, and hard work despite seeking alms from others. He said lofty minarets of the Badshahi Masjid are witnesses to this fact.

He said in this ceremony being held in this mosque we all pray that Allah Almighty give strength to governments, rulers, politicians, judges and the rich that they take step ahead and hold the hands of the poor people. He said the idea of this great programme came to my mind when I had met Dr Amjad Saqib during my exile and at that time Dictator Musharraf was ruling the country. He said I had prayed that the PML-N will work on this unique and innovative idea if it came to power so that millions of people can become self-employed. He said this idea came into my mind in 2005 and today is 2018, and I am satisfied and happy that Allah Almighty gave strength and enabled me to give practical shape to this program.

The Chief Minister said under this programme these great Pakistanis can get interest free loans up to 50,000 rupees and this program is running across the Punjab simultaneously. He said on the other hand there is aristocracy which has got written off loans worth billions of rupees but moving in luxurious cars.

He said for the elimination of unemployment and poverty, economy should be moved at the faster pace, agriculture and industry should be promoted and the program of small loans should be strengthened.

He said talented students from Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, KPK and Sindh have also been included in this programme. He said this is that revolutionary program which is transforming Pakistan into a welfare state dreamt by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.