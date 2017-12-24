Shahbaz directs foolproof security on Quaid Day, Christmas

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting here today to review law and order situation in the province and the security situation on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

He directed the authorities to ensure fool-proof security on Quaid-i-Azam Day and Christmas to protect life and property of the people.

He said the security plan made regarding Quaid-i-Azam Day and Christmas should be implemented strictly. He said the protection of life and property of the people is top priority.

He said special attention should be paid on the security of churches, markets, bazaars and parks, the police force can be increased as per needs. He said the enemy wants to create unrest in the country and we should remain alert to foil evil designs of the enemy. He said effective monitoring of the security plan of Quaid-i-Azam Day and Christmas should be made. He said police officers should stay in the field and take every possible step to protect life and property.

Moreover, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the terrorist attack in Mohmand Agency from Afghanistan. He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three security officials and conveyed his condolences to their families.

He said the martyred security officials sacrificed their lives for the motherland. He said those who sacrifice their lives for the motherland are heroes and the whole nation is proud of them.