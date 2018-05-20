Shahbaz directs crackdown against profiteers

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to stabilize the prices of the commodities of daily use in open market, Ramazan bazaars and to conduct crackdowns against the profiteers.

Issuing directives to the provincial cabinet committee for price control here, Shahbaz Sharif said that it is the responsibility of relevant departments as well as the administration to ensure ample availability of food items in the markets. Therefore, they should proactively work to provide relief to the masses.

He said that provision of different eatables should be made available at fixed rates and their prompt supply in the markets should also be ensured. Crackdowns should be carried out against the illegal profiteers, he said.

The Chief Minister directed to initiate indiscriminate action against the persons selling eatables at exorbitant rates and made it clear that public interest is dear to him.

The elements looting the public in the name of profit deserve no leniency and the alliance of hoarders and profiteers will not be allowed to exploit the people, he said adding that no one will be permitted to raise the prices of commodities at his owns.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the Punjab government has given historic Ramadan Package worth billions of rupees for providing relief to the masses and every penny of this package should benefit them. Elected representatives, field administration and price control committees should proactively work to help the masses to benefit from this package, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Punjab government has promoted merit, transparency and honesty in every sector and projects have been completed despite hurdles. He said that U-turn Khan has put the development journey of the country at risk.

He said that sit-in group hatched a deep conspiracy by ignoring the interests of 22 crore people of Pakistan and country was attacked through their lockdown. But with the grace of Allah Almighty, these conspiracies were failed. On the other side, corruption records were set in institutions and projects during the previous tenures.

The Chief Minister said that the incumbent government has set new records of transparency, quality and speed. He said that five years of PML-N government are a story of strong determination and honesty.

The elected representatives congratulated the Chief Minister for the successful test run of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) and said that measures taken by Punjab government for the welfare of public are unprecedented. They said that orange line metro train is a wonderful project launched for the common man which reflects the development vision of Shahbaz Sharif.