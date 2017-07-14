Shahbaz directs cabinet body to remain alert for possible floods

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Provincial Cabinet Committee for Flood to complete all necessary arrangements with regard to monsoon season and possible flood.

Provincial and federal agencies should work in a coordinated way and best possible arrangements should be ensured to deal with any emergency situation. The relevant departments and other agencies should perform their duties in a coordinated manner, he added.

The departments concerned should evolve emergency plan with regard to rains and possible flood.

The Chief Minister directed that repair and maintenance work of embankments of rivers should be completed as soon as possible and report should be presented after inspection of rivers’ embankments and spurs.

He said that cabinet committee should initiate indiscriminate action against the elements involved in illegal breaches.

He said that Health Department should have sufficient quantity of all the necessary medicines including anti-venom vaccine.

The Chief Minister further said that he would personally supervise the steps taken with regard to monsoon and possible floods. Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director Dr Khurram Shahzad said the Met office had forecast regarding rain during the current month as per routine while it was expected that in August and September rain might occur more than the normal pattern.

He said there were 36 DDMAs working under the PDMA along with other departments and all of them were in a proper coordination.

He said meetings among all departments concerned were holding whereas 12 meetings of the Cabinet Committee on flood had also been held and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was monitoring the situation on daily basis.

He said mock exercises had been conducted which would help in checking flood-fighting equipments besides the working of human resource.

Khurram Shahzad said a control room had been set up which would work 24/7 for four months and all departments concerned were well connected with the control room while a provincial disaster response plan had also been issued.