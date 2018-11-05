Shahbaz determined to hold hockey league within two months

Islamabad

Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Ahmed Senior on Monday expressed the determination to make an all-out effort to hold Pakistan Hockey League within next two months.

“I believe we will have to hold our league on priority basis. This is necessary for the development and growth of our young players,” Shahbaz told APP on his return from India after attending a meeting of International Hockey Federation (FIH) in New Delhi, where he was also elected as a member of Board of Governor of world game’s governing body.

Shahbaz said that the successful holding of the league would help pave way for Pakistan regain erstwhile glory in the national game.

“I believe I am in a better position now to invite international players for the league. I’m sure I will manage to convince world’s renowned hockey players to come in Pakistan for the league,” he said. Shahbaz, however, said that the federation would need Pakistan Sports Board and the government’s backing to arrange the prestigious event in the country.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp