Shahbaz demands Mohmand Dam re-bidding

Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif on Monday demanded re-bidding of Rs309 billion Mohmand Dam in light of its controversial allotment to the joint venture of Descon owned by Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Chinese company, China Gezhouba.

“There are now huge questions on financial transparency of the project,” the Pakistan Muslim League-N president said in his address to the national assembly.

Shahbaz said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government gave the contract after the process started by the PML-N government. “PEPRA though allows single bid, the dam construction can take five to six years so why there was so urgency in awarding the contract. The process could have been re-started,” he said. “ Heavens won’t have fallen on re-bidding. It’s a matter of Rs309 billion.”

Shahbaz said that the load-shedding crisis was at its peak when the PML-N came into power, millions were getting unemployed. “No single government can be held responsible for the situation,” he said.

“We resolved the load shedding crisis on the war footing. Set up three LNG projects, and laid the foundation for the fourth one. We saved Rs160 billion of the national exchequer,” he added. Shahbaz warned that the energy crisis is once again hitting the nation. “This is government’s incompetence that it’s providing expensive electricity from furnace oil, while the government is not running gas power plants with 100 per cent productivity,” he said.

Shahbaz said that the dam construction is a need of the hour, and during the PML-N government’s tenure as many as Rs200 billion were allocated for it.

He also demanded formation of a parliamentary committee on awarding of contract for construction of Mohmand dam. The PML-N president said land for Mohmand and Diamer Bhasha dams were allocated by the previous government.

“Land for Diamer Bhasha dam was bought for Rs100 billion, while Rs2 billion were allocated for acquisition of Mohmand dam land by the PML-N government,” he said.

