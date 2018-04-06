Shahbaz conveys Nisar’s reservations to Nawaz

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday called on the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and apprised his elder brother over his meeting with former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar and the reservations conveyed by him.

On Monday, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan called on the Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif where the latter assured him to resolve the differences he had with the party.

The meeting between Nawaz and Shehbaz took place at Jati Umra and continued for over one hour. The two top leaders of the PML-N also discussed the overall political situation and other important issues faced by the PML-N government and the party.

The two brothers also discussed the issue of caretaker setup for the upcoming general elections and party preparations and strategy for the polls.—INP