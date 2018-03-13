Shahbaz congratulates Xi Jinping over becoming president for life

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on becoming President of People’s Republic of China for life and termed it a welcoming step.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that Chinese development and prosperity had become a role model for other nations and added that credit of the development process goes to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He said that China had achieved pinnacles of glory under the leadership of Xi Jinping and due to his ideology, China has progressed by leaps and bounds. He said that ideology of the Chinese president depicts high moral values and broad approach of collective well being. Due to the best economic policies and continued hard work, China has become a leading economy in the world today.

The Chinese nation has sincerely worked hard under his dynamic leadership against poverty, joblessness and injustice. Due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Pakistan-China friendship and economic relations are touching new heights. Chinese $60 billion investment in Pakistan is a self-explanatory proof of this strong friendship, he said. It is heartening that China has emerged as a global economic power due to the untiring efforts of the Chinese leadership.

China is such a sincere and trustworthy friend which has always sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial. In fact, Pakistan-China friendship is immortal and is being further strengthened with the passage of time, concluded the Chief Minister.