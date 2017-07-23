Shahbaz condoles death of Prof Kamal

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent Urdu poet and educationist Professor Hassan Akbar Kamal.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister paid tributes to literary services of Professor Hassan Akbar and said that the late had a prominent place in poetry and his services for Urdu literature will be remembered for a long time.He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Jan Muhammad Bhatti Advocate, father-in-law of Chairman and Chief Executive of Jang Group Mir Javed Rehman. The Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.—APP

