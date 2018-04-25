Shahbaz condemns Quetta attack

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on the check post in the area of Quetta and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security officials in this attack.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to the security officials who rendered great sacrifice. He also expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the heirs of the martyrs. The Chief Minister also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken the commitment of the brave nation.

Those who have rendered invaluable sacrifices in war against terrorism are hero of the nation.

He said that achievements have been gained in this war due to great sacrifices of the martyrs and their sacrifices will be remembered till lately.