Shahbaz complains against NAB

NATIONAL Accountability Bureau (NAB), after assumption of office by its new Chairman, has suddenly become active but its approach, as per general perception is clearly not balanced. This is evident from the probes ordered since then and their projection through media courtesy press releases and statements of the Chairman.

It was because of this attitude that Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has complained of one-sided accountability asking why the corruption watch-dog is deliberately ignoring corruption of former President Asif Ali Zardari, whose government was known for proverbial corruption. There is also legitimacy in complaints that there is no worthwhile interest of the NAB in references other than those against Sharif family. Instead of probing corruption references involving mega scandals of hundreds of billions of rupees, it is running after Sharif family to politically harm the family, which has rendered many services to further the cause of the country. Names of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif are synonymous to progress and development and that is why their political opponents are apprehensive of them. But NAB is not supposed to adopt partisan approach, as this would be suicidal for its own reputation and the great mission it has been entrusted with. There are people who have stashed billions of dollars abroad in banks, defaulters of utility companies and banks, officials who digested billions in kickbacks and commissions and there are others who swallowed entire developmental funds without spending anything on ground but NAB is only trying to play with the galleries. There should be across-the-board and genuine accountability, otherwise we are heading for a national catastrophe.

