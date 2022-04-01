Shahbaz claims NA deputy speaker ‘broke the law’

Imran has nowhere to ‘run’: Bilawal

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri failed to follow the constitutional procedure and “broke the law” by calling off the debate session on the no-confidence motion, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said Thursday.

As the deputy speaker saw that the members of the parliament wanted to vote against the premier, “he ran away”, Shahbaz said while addressing a press conference flanked by other joint Opposition leaders, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He further said that the entire nation saw that 172 Opposition members were present in the house, however, the deputy speaker did not allow the voting.

“The whole country is shocked, including the judiciary,” he maintained. The Opposition leader further added that he, along with Bilawal, went to the NA secretary after the deputy speaker adjourned the session till April 3.

“The secretary informed us that the decision regarding not holding the debate related to the no-confidence motion was taken by the deputy speaker,” Shahbaz said.

Shahbaz questioned: “Does this “selected” prime minister have any constitutional or ethical justification left?” He further added that the Opposition had decided not to take extreme measures which are against the law, adding that all members of the joint Opposition showed the Imran Khan-led government that his time is over and the “finishing line is near.”

Addressing the government’s allegations against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif regarding his involvement in “foreign conspiracy”, Shahbaz said that the people of Pakistan are “ashamed” of the word used by the premier.

“He [Imran Khan] stooped to the lowest level of impropriety by levelling baseless allegations against Nawaz, accusing him of having contacted Israeli intelligence agencies and inviting them to get involved in national matters of Pakistan,” he said.