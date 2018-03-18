Shahbaz, Chinese envoy discuss Pak-China ties

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jin met here Saturday to discuss matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pakistan-China relationships, development on the CPEC projects and expansion of ties between the Pakistan Muslim League-N and the Communist Party of China.

The Chinese ambassador congratulated Shahbaz Sharif for his election as PML-N President and also conveyed greetings on behalf of the Communist Party of China. The ambassador viewed that election of Shahbaz Sharif as the party head was acknowledgement of his capabilities and hardwork, adding that relationships between the PML-N and the Communist Party of China would improve further under leadership of Shahbaz Sharif. He mentioned that Shahbaz Sharif had given an exemplary development to Punjab and for this reason the people of the province gave special honour to him.

Inviting the Chief Minister to the conference of international political parties in China, the ambassador said” “Your participation will be honour for the leadership of China.” While, Shahbaz Sharif said the PML-N and the Communist Party of China were traditional friendly parties and bilateral relations between two parties would improve further. He said China was a trusted friend of Pakistan and Chinese leadership had proved its love for Pakistan through CPEC which had proved to be a game changer for the region.

“Friendship between Pakistan and China has been transformed into timeless relationship and we are proud of friendship with China,” he said and added that CPEC had been proved as a gift and it had improved bilateral ties between China and Pakistan and gave a new dimension to their friendship.

He said there was no parallel of Pakistan-China friendship in the current situation and the people of Pakistan could not ignore the exemplary friendship of China. He added the relationship between Pakistan and China was touching new heights. He thanked the leadership of China for their best wishes for his election as the head of the PML-N.— APP