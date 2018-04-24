Shahbaz charms Karachiites

IN his second visit to the city of Quaid in one week, PML (N) President and Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif charmed Karachiites by making pledges that people of the metropolitan had been aspiring to hear since long. He pledged to resolve water, power and transportation problems of the city if the electorates gave him a chance in the coming general election and went a step further in announcing to make Karachi, Paris of Pakistan.

PML (N) leader had meaningful meetings with the leadership of MQM (P) and ANP aimed at exploring the possibilities of an election alliance and also addressed party gatherings in which he threw light on problems of the city, failures of the PPP government and announced plans for ameliorating the lot of the people. Shahbaz, who is known for his reconciliatory approach, is likely to succeed in his efforts to firm up some kind of electoral arrangements with MQM (P) and ANP as their political grievances are almost similar and the three parties can perform respectably during elections despite visible and invisible odds and challenges. People of Karachi and Hyderabad can legitimately expect change in their conditions as Shahbaz has a reputation of doer and deliverer. Punjab is the biggest province of the country with enormous challenges and problems but he has delivered as per expectations of the people and there are reasons to believe that he can also come out with practical plans and programmes to provide much needed relief to people of Karachi. Presently, the biggest issue in Karachi is power outages and the issue is being agitated by people because of its obvious implications for daily life as well as economic productivity of the city. There are, of course, issues between Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and Sui Southern Gas that have resulted into prolonged power outages but taking a pragmatic view of the situation, Mian Shahbaz Sharif promised to request the Prime Minister to ensure that there is no load-shedding in Karachi during Ramzan. Similarly, he has also promised to make Karachi ‘garbage free’, an issue that has become a headache for the provincial government. Apart from Karachi, PML (N) also needs to focus on interior Sindh and Peshawar in view of fast-changing political scenario.

Related