Shahbaz chairs cabinet committee meeting on law & order

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here Thursday presided over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order.

Initial reports about the tragic Kasur incident were presented in the meeting. The meeting offered Fateha for Zainab and two other persons who died in firing.

The meeting decided to present the challan of the case within 24 hours and anybody helping in identification of the criminal will be given Rs 10 million in cash.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt grief over the killing of the innocent girl after physical assault and death of two persons due to police firing.

He said that he would not tolerate any delay in submission of challan. He ordered for arresting the accused involved in rape-cum-murder incident adding that the “savage beast” should be brought to book.

The Punjab government has announced financial aid for the heirs of two persons who died in firing and Rs 3 million would be given to the heirs of each family. Moreover, two persons from the heirs will also be given employment.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that there was no justification for straight firing by the police officials and cruelty had been meted out to the unarmed persons.

“I issued necessary directions after holding a meeting yesterday, but despite that, the worst negligence had been shown by firing on the unarmed persons,” he added.

The CM reprimanded the police officials concerned and said had necessary arrangements been made on time, such a situation would not have arisen. He reiterated that justice would be done at all costs in the case, and directed that CCTV cameras should be installed in different areas of Kasur immediately.

The cameras will be connected with Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre, he said and directed the head of joint investigation team (JIT) Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh to stay in Kasur.

The ministers of state Usman Ibrahim and Haji Akram Ansari, provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Col (Retd) Ayub Gadhi, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IG Police and high officers attended the meeting, while provincial minister Jehangir Khanzada from Attock, RPO Sheikhpura and DC and DPO Kasur participated in the meeting through the video link.