Shahbaz can prove better PM than Nawaz: Musharraf

Karachi

Former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf has claimed that Shahbaz Sharif could prove to be a better prime minister than his brother and deposed premier.

In an interview to a private television channel, Musharraf advised Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif to end his career in politics.

Predicting Maryam Nawaz’s future in politics, the former president claimed that her future was bleak. “Her [Maryam’s] own party will not accept her as a politician,” he said. “Her political future is hopeless.”

In a comment on the country’s political situation, Musharraf said that under the present circumstances, the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz, will be elected in the centre in the upcoming elections, while the Pakistan Peoples Party will form the government in Sindh.

In his interview, Musharraf said that he was likely to come back to Pakistan after the tenure of the present PML-N-led government ends. Refuting rumours of joining Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), the former president said that his vision was broad and the party did not fit into it.

“To think MQM-P is the representative of muhajirs is a shallow notion,” he said. Jibing at the splinter groups of MQM-P, Musharraf said that none of the party’s factions possesses the required leadership quality. “Dr Farooq Sattar lacks leadership qualities and the public welfare mindset and so does Mustafa Kamal,” he said.

He also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for lacking a vision. “Imran also does not have a vision, but he has a charming personality.”—INP