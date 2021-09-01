Shahbaz, Bilawal opposing election reforms without reading draft: Fawad

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were opposing election reforms without reading a word of the draft proposals.

In a tweet, he said that they even do not know about the suggestions being provided for electoral reforms.

He said the opposition in Pakistan had only one role and that was to oppose every action of the government and for this purpose, it was ready to make an alliance with even the devil.

He said it was unfortunate that those people wanted to lead Pakistan whose own decisions were even taken by others.

Fawad Chaudhry said the solution to Pakistan’s problems was democracy, accepting the majority’s opinion and rule of law in a rebuff to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s idea of a national government to solve the country’s issues. Questioned on the suggestion during his press conference in Islamabad following a meeting of the federal cabinet, the information minister rubbished the idea, saying: “The solution to Pakistan’s problems is democracy, accepting the majority’s decision and implementation of law. If the law is acted upon then Shehbaz Sharif will be in Adiala jail instead of Mazar-i-Quaid.”

He alleged that instead of calling for the implementation of the law, Shehbaz was “pondering 24 hours [about] what can be his role [in government] and how he can become a part of the government”.

The information minister claimed that there were some people who had worked with the PML-N president for a long time and they wanted as well to somehow force him into becoming a part of the government.

“Currently, I think [PML-N Vice President] Maryam [Nawaz] bibi isn’t including him in the PML-N so him becoming a part of the government is a far-fetched idea.”